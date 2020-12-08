Tuesday, December 8, 2020
44.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

Meta Minton

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.

Anthony Louis Malara, 72, and his daughter, 46-year-old Tara Malara, were taken into custody Tuesday morning at their home at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

Neighbors who witnessed the visit from law enforcement described it as a “raid” and said the Malaras were led away in handcuffs. Both were being held on drug charges at the Sumter County Detention Center.

3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

That home became the focus of an investigation after 61-year-old Ken Nevers of the Village of Fenney was struck by a silver Jaguar while bicycling Nov. 3 near the Manatee Recreation Center. The driver fled the scene, but a tipster placed the vehicle at the Malara home. An investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol visited the home and spoke to Tara Malara who provided information that led to the arrest of 59-year-old William Joseph Croop. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of hit and run, fraud and drug possession.

Earlier this year, Tara Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs. She was free on bond at the time of Tuesday’s arrest.

Tara Malara

Anthony Malara

In 2017, Tara Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later. His wife of 52 years, Nancy Bolender, filed a lawsuit against Anthony and Margaret Malara. She attempted to recover hospital and funeral expenses for her late husband and claimed the Malaras should not have let their daughter use their vehicle. Her suit detailed Tara Malara’s history of drug-related crimes and disregard for traffic laws.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigator in June 2017 talks to a witness at the scene of an accident that claimed the life of 72-year-old Richard Bolendar. He had been driving a golf cart which was struck by Tara Malara.

It said that Anthony Malara understood that elderly golf cart drivers are numerous in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and that Tara Malara’s history of drug abuse and traffic infractions made her a risk to those sharing the roadways. It noted that Tara Malara, who had been accompanied in the Buick by her young daughter, was already on probation in Florida and wanted on a New Jersey warrant on the day Bolender’s golf cart was hit. Nancy Bolender’s lawsuit was settled out of court.

The Malaras own three other homes in The Villages:

3366 Richmond Drive in the Village of Belle Aire.

• 754 Taos Way in the Village of Polo Ridge.

• 1624 Navidad St. in the Village of Alhambra.

They also own two properties at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

Related Articles

Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park to consider settling lawsuit against owner of defunct BBQ eatery

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a proposal Thursday night to settle a lawsuit against the owner of a shuttered barbecue restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.
Read more
News

Last day to donate holiday decorations to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday, Dec. 9 is the last day to donate holiday decorations to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and reminds Floridians that if they don't want to take the vaccine, they will not be required to do so.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump vs. COVID-19

A Village of St. Charles resident has a little fun with previous predictions he made about President Trump and COVID-19. He also offers an update on his predictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is The Villages Daily Sun cutting back on puzzles?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if The Villages Daily Sun is cutting back on puzzles.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,012FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,765FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
44.9 ° F
46 °
43 °
78 %
1.4mph
0 %
Wed
60 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
68 °
Sat
73 °
Sun
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment