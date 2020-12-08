Tuesday, December 8, 2020
The Villages
Fruitland Park to consider settling lawsuit against owner of defunct BBQ eatery

Larry D. Croom

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a proposal Thursday night to settle a lawsuit against the owner of a shuttered barbecue restaurant.

T.D. Burke, owner of the defunct Burke’s BBQ on County Road 466A, has through his attorney proposed a settlement with the city that would end an ongoing battle over a 2012 promise the restauranteur made to hook up to the city’s water and sewer systems, install a fire hydrant and pay significant impact fees. At the time, the initial source for fire protection at the eatery was a hose running from a swimming pool at a house located next door.

Burke’s BBQ, located at 311 County Road 466A, closed its doors in July 2019 amidst an ongoing fight with the City of Fruitland Park over hooking up to the city’s water/sewer systems, installing a fire hydrant and paying impact fees.

Burke was initially served with the lawsuit in September 2019 over the agreement that stated he would have six months to take care of the commitment once sewer and water hookups became available. In 2018, the city sent Burke two letters giving him until Oct. 6 to take care of the issue. City Manager Gary La Venia said Burke then paid him a visit and “raised holy hell.”

“He said absolutely no way am I doing this,” La Venia said. “And he didn’t. He just didn’t want to pay the money.”

The settlement offer calls for Burke to:

  • Decommission the septic tank at the restaurant in accordance with Florida code;
  • Disconnect the former restaurant building from private well(s) at the location closest to the well(s)/property line; and
  • Pay $8,000 to the city to be used for any purpose.

In addition, re-occupation or use of the property would trigger the need to connect to city utilities and the obligation to install a fire hydrant. After the conditions are met, the city will file a dismissal of the lawsuit, a memo to commissioners from City Attorney Anita Geraci-Carver and La Venia states.

In October, attorney Lindsay Holt, of Crawford, Modica & Holt, had requested that the lawsuit be tossed out because of what appeared to be a technicality. She claimed the suit wasn’t valid largely because the city’s beef was with Burke’s Bar-B-Que Co., not Burke himself. She claimed that Burke signed the document in his capacity as a shareholder/owner of the business, not as an individual.

Holt also asked the judge to dismiss the complaint with prejudice, which would have amounted to a final judgment and prevented the city from amending the suit. Holt said any attempt by the city to “overcome this deficiency” or amend the complaint “would be futile.”

But in August the city scored a victory against Burke when a Lake County judge threw out the request for summary judgment. At the time, Ceraci-Carver labeled the judge’s ruling a victory and said the suit would proceed through the court system.

This notice from Burke’s BBQ to sell off supplies and equipment was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page in July 2019.

The initial decision to file suit against Burke was led by Commissioner Patrick DeGrave, who lives in The Villages portion of the city. He said in June 2019 that it was a fundamental issue for him and had nothing to do with who owned the property.

“You signed an agreement, honor the agreement,” he said at an August 2019 commission meeting. “I think that’s the message the city has to send any property owner. You come in and make a deal with us, expect to live up to the deal.”

In July 2019, Burke’s BBQ announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant would be closing. It followed up with posts announcing a going-out-of-business sale where the public and other restaurant owners were invited to attend and purchase supplies and equipment that was still inside the building.

News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.
Crime

Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.
News

Last day to donate holiday decorations to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday, Dec. 9 is the last day to donate holiday decorations to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and reminds Floridians that if they don't want to take the vaccine, they will not be required to do so.
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Trump vs. COVID-19

A Village of St. Charles resident has a little fun with previous predictions he made about President Trump and COVID-19. He also offers an update on his predictions.
Is The Villages Daily Sun cutting back on puzzles?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if The Villages Daily Sun is cutting back on puzzles.
