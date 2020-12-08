Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

To the Editor:

Golf cart drivers need to know they do not have the right of way. I see so many golf carts pulling out in front of cars and the drivers of the car had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting the cart. And while I am on the subject of yielding, bicyclists are not stopping at stop signs when using the multi-modal path. I saw two of them breeze right through the stop sign at the St. James gate and a turning golf cart almost hit them. Obeying the DMV rules of the road will lead to safe driving by all.

Virginia Jacobs

Village of Tamarind Grove