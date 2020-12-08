Jacquelyn Girard, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 80.

She is survived by her children Lynne Marlowe (Matt), Victoria Holdinsky (Jeff) and Cynthia Hunt (Joe), as well as her grandchildren Jay and Brenden Hunt and Claire Marlowe.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Victor Girard, her mother Annette Williams, her sister Nancy Hamilton and her son-in-law Joseph Hunt.

Jackie was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved college basketball. She was a frequent winner of the family March Madness basketball pool. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Jay, Brenden and Claire and they loved her without reservation. They affectionately called her Gibbie and knew they could always count on her for many fun treats on the annual family beach vacation.

Jackie liked playing Mah Jongg and cards with her friends and neighbors in the Village of Largo. She was fortunate enough to have Karen Rogers as her next-door neighbor and referred to Karen as her fourth daughter.

She was greatly loved and will be missed. Her memory will carry on through the stories that will be told for years to come.

The family will honor her with a private graveside ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Cornerstone Hospice Florida Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778. Website: donate.cshospice.org.