Tuesday, December 8, 2020
46.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Jacquelyn Girard

Staff Report

Jacquelyn Girard, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 80.

She is survived by her children Lynne Marlowe (Matt), Victoria Holdinsky (Jeff) and Cynthia Hunt (Joe), as well as her grandchildren Jay and Brenden Hunt and Claire Marlowe.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Victor Girard, her mother Annette Williams, her sister Nancy Hamilton and her son-in-law Joseph Hunt.

Jackie was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved college basketball.  She was a frequent winner of the family March Madness basketball pool.  Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Jay, Brenden and Claire and they loved her without reservation.  They affectionately called her Gibbie and knew they could always count on her for many fun treats on the annual family beach vacation.

Jackie liked playing Mah Jongg and cards with her friends and neighbors in the Village of Largo.  She was fortunate enough to have Karen Rogers as her next-door neighbor and referred to Karen as her fourth daughter.

She was greatly loved and will be missed.  Her memory will carry on through the stories that will be told for years to come.

The family will honor her with a private graveside ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to: Cornerstone Hospice Florida Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778. Website: donate.cshospice.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Thomas Gerald Kazyaka

Tom Kazyaka served in the US Army 31st Infantry Division, 1951-53 during the Korean War. He proudly participated in a Virtual Honor Flight.
Read more
Obituaries

MarJean Schapsmeier

MarJean Schapsmeier enjoyed quilting and playing Bunco. She was a member of Fairway Christian Church.
Read more
Obituaries

Paul G. Clark

Paul Clark was an accomplished photographer and writer, self-publishing many books, including “Letters Never Written,” about his memories of Vietnam as a Marine Corps captain.
Read more
Obituaries

Bill and Audriene Ockington

Bill and Audriene Ockington passed away eight days apart after 50 years of marriage.
Read more
Obituaries

Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Hunt

Jackie Hunt was an LPN and worked as a phlebotomist at the Leesburg Blood Bank and at various doctor’s offices.
Read more
Obituaries

Janet L. Scott

Janet Scott of Lady Lake was a gentle and kind woman who loved her family and enjoyed playing piano.
Read more
Obituaries

Jonathan Robert Angilusso

Jonathan Angilusso proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp after graduation from Leesburg High School.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Christmas vandalism in The Villages

A Villager describes how a vandal damaged their Christmas display, but it won’t pull the plug on their Christmas. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Exercise will keep you healthy

A new study suggests that the more intensely you exercise, the less likely you are to suffer a heart attack. Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who makes exercise a priority in his own life, offers some advice.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Christmas vandalism in The Villages

A Villager describes how a vandal damaged their Christmas display, but it won’t pull the plug on their Christmas. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor prompts Villager to describe his service experience

A previous Letter to the Editor has prompted a Villager to describe his service experience at The Villages Golf Cars.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message to my neighbors in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers a post-election message to his neighbors in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Crime

Husband arrested after allegedly hitting wife with bathrobe in Poinciana

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a bathrobe at their home in the Village of Poinciana.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,002FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,767FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
46.3 ° F
47 °
45 °
61 %
2.2mph
1 %
Tue
55 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment