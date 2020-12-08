Lillian Rose Krouse, 98, of The Villages, Florida died peacefully November 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Dale and son Dean, she is survived by her children Carol Krouse, Alan Krouse, Joan Worthington and five grandchildren Katheryn Krouse, Kevin Krouse, Sean Krouse, Lisa Worthington, and Jennifer Tremblay.

Rose was born in Toronto, Canada on November 24, 1922. She enlisted in the Canadian Armed Services during World War II and was stationed in Washington D.C. where she met her husband Dale, became a U.S. citizen in 1948 and raised her family.

All who knew her loved her dearly. Rest in peace our precious Rose.