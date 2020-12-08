Lyle Kenton Orr, Jr., 77, of Wildwood, FL, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Shands at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Youngstown, OH to Lyle and Ruth (Youngstedt) Orr.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bushnell and Poland Village Baptist Church of Poland, OH. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a Green Beret and Paratrooper. He was a past Master of Argus Masonic Lodge #545 in Canfield, OH, was involved in Gideons International, an organization of Protestant Ministries. He was also a prison ministry Chaplain in Youngstown, OH and at Sumter Correctional Institute, and with nursing home ministries in OH. He was also involved with Rescue Mission in Youngstown, OH.

Lyle is survived by his wife: Kathleen Orr; sons: Richard Orr (Joey) of Cullman, AL and Kevin Gorby (April) of Harrisonburg, VA; daughter: Jennifer Fedor (James) of Lancaster, OH; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brother: Dennis Orr (Lucille) of Canfield, OH and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (gideons.org) or Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanspurse.org).

A service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 am (with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00) at First Baptist Church Bushnell, with Pastor Doug Watkins and Pastor Richard Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 with military honors provided by U. S. Army Honor Guard.

Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.