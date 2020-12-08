Patricia R. Watt, age 92, formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away December 5, 2020.

She was born to the late Charles and Ethel Travis in Detroit on October 5, 1928. She married Ronald Watt on March 3, 1950 in Detroit. He preceded her in death in August of 2010. She enjoyed playing cards as well as bowling, playing tennis and golf. She also volunteered at community hospitals in Florida and was very active in her church.

She is survived by her children; David (Joan) Watt, Stephen (Joann) Watt and Allison (Mike) Syner. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jennifer (Bryan), Rebecca (Terry), Brian (Ivonne), Greg (Tamara), Tracy (Garrett), Jeff (Sara), Amanda and David, along with 12 great-grandchildren and niece; Anne (David) Grieger. She was preceded in death by her sister; Betty (George) Hopkins. Private family services will be conducted Wednesday, December 9 at 3:30 p.m. The family invites family and friends to view the service through this livestream link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1105853