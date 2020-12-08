Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Roger William Klosterman

Staff Report

Roger William Klosterman

Roger William Klosterman, 85, passed away on November 26, 2020.

He was born to the late Leonard and Anna Kramer Klosterman on April 22, 1935 in Celina, Ohio. Roger retired from Western Union as an Electronic Technician. He served his country proudly in the United States Airforce and was an active member of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren and survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice Dues Klosterman; daughters, Deborah Langmeyer of The Villages, Florida, Lisa Miller of The Villages, Florida, and Susan Stamper Allen of Texas; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, Florida on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by Military Honors and inurnment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mark’s Evangelist Church, 7085 SE HWY 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.

