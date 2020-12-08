Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Thomas Gerald Kazyaka

Staff Report

Thomas G. Kazyaka

Thomas Gerald Kazyaka, age 90, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020.  He was born in Schenectady, NY on March 11, 1930. He is survived by his children Thomas V. Kazyaka of Gualala, CA, Mary Lynn Kazyaka of Milo, ME, Christine (Richard) Kazyaka Cleveland of Gold Hill, NC, Barbara J. Kazyaka of Spencer, NY and Stephen R.(Linda) Kazyaka of Sherman, CT; and grandchildren Ricky and Emily Cleveland, and Charlotte and George Rosvold. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Marion C. Kazyaka. Tom is also remembered by his special friends in The Villages.

Tom served in the US Army 31st Infantry Division, 1951-53 during the Korean War. He played the Saxophone in the US Army Band Dixie Division throughout the US including at General MacArthur’s parade in New York City. He proudly participated in a Virtual Honor Flight.

Tom raised his family in Yorktown Heights, NY and worked first for GE and then for 25 years as a Senior Research Engineer at the Thomas J. Watson IBM Research Lab. Tom shared his love of the NY Mets, black and white movies, science, bird watching, travel, adventures, and music with his family and friends.

The family would like to thank Natalie, Lynn, Valorie, and Denise for the care given to their Dad that allowed him to stay in his home in his final years. A service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:00 AM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL  32162.  In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the Cornerstone Hospice House, 2445 Lane Park Rd. Tavares, FL 32778.

