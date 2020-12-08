To the Editor:

I made these predictions when Trump got the virus.

Numbers 1 thru 10 are the originals, the rest are new. will admit that I was wrong on some of them.

Trump vs. COVID-19

1. He’ll blame it on the Democrats who told him to wear a mask knowing that he wouldn’t because they said he should (those super devious Democrats!).

2. Same goes for the scientists and medical experts who told him to social distance and not pack rallies with unmasked (and now sick) supporters.

3. The Republicans, if not Trump himself, will use his illness as a reason to delay or cancel the election, if he can.

4. Trump will say that he got it on purpose to show everybody that it’s no big deal.

5. “Stupid is as stupid does.” – Forest Gump

6. Melania will realize (if she hasn’t already) that her renegotiated pre-nup was definitely not worth it.

7. He’ll probably declare war on China, or Iran.

8. He now can tweet 24×7 without any of that pesky governing getting in the way.

9. His sister will still hate him. And finally…….

10. Ever hear of divine retribution? Maybe there is a God.

11. Gobbledygook Giuliani now has it. Why else would he sweat out his hair die?

12. “We are turning the corner.”

13. “I fast tracked the vaccine.” His simian second cousin, J. Fred Muggs (remember him), told him it would be a good idea. Point is, who wouldn’t?

14. It’s still a China driven conspiracy where they first unleashed it on their own people, put them on planes to spread it everywhere, knew exactly how Trump would deny it was real, and then continue to allow it to spread uncontrolled.

15. The Democrats are at fault.

16. Joe Biden is a Manchurian candidate.

17. All fake news.

Art Cavaliere

Village of St. Charles