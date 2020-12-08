Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.

A homeowner on North Truett Street in Leesburg noticed Friday morning that the inflatable snowman valued at $80 was missing from his front yard, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A suspect was caught on video removing the snowman and she was later identified as 21-year-old Jessica Hope Clark of Wildwood.

She took the snowman into the home of a next door neighbor who immediately told her to return it.

Clark was arrested on charges of theft and burglary. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.