William S. Yanky, Jr., age 75, of the Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 while under the care of hospice at home. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late William and Ruth Yanky.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years Joan Sclafani Yanky; his children Justin Yanky, Cheryl Yanky, James Yanky; and step children Angela Ruggiero, Thomas Ruggiero, Jeanette Castillo, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and William Yanky; and his brother John Yanky.

A mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 County Road 462, Wildwood, FL on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11:AM.

Interment will be held at a later time at the cemetery of Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes, if you please to consider making a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.