Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Michelle Richmond, 48, of Lake Panasoffkee entered the store shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was observed by a loss prevention officer as she put items into her purse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Wisconsin native left the store without paying for the $106.94 in merchandise concealed in her purse.

A check revealed Richmond has four previous theft convictions in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Due to the prior convictions, the theft charge on which she was arrested Monday was elevated to a third degree felony. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.