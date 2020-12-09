Americans are in need of help

To the Editor:

Congress and the president are way behind in providing aid to the needy. Send money now.

More Americans have lost jobs this year and not found another in any one year since World War II. Millions of Americans are going to lose their unemployment benefits day after Christmas. Millions more face eviction notices. We are continuing to see long lines of cars at food banks of people looking for food to feed their family.

The stock market has gone up but it does not help the hungry or the jobless. Economic recovery will happen once the people are fed and have jobs. First things first, take care of the immediate need.

The election is over, winners and losers have been decided. Now it is time to take care of business at hand. Politics can wait.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere