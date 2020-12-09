Wednesday, December 9, 2020
61.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Congress and the president are way behind in providing aid to the needy. Send money now.
More Americans have lost jobs this year and not found another in any one year since World War II. Millions of Americans are going to lose their unemployment benefits day after Christmas. Millions more face eviction notices. We are continuing to see long lines of cars at food banks of people looking for food to feed their family.
The stock market has gone up but it does not help the hungry or the jobless. Economic recovery will happen once the people are fed and have jobs. First things first, take care of the immediate need.
The election is over, winners and losers have been decided. Now it is time to take care of business at hand. Politics can wait.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump vs. COVID-19

A Village of St. Charles resident has a little fun with previous predictions he made about President Trump and COVID-19. He also offers an update on his predictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is The Villages Daily Sun cutting back on puzzles?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if The Villages Daily Sun is cutting back on puzzles.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Christmas vandalism in The Villages

A Villager describes how a vandal damaged their Christmas display, but it won’t pull the plug on their Christmas. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor prompts Villager to describe his service experience

A previous Letter to the Editor has prompted a Villager to describe his service experience at The Villages Golf Cars.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The millimeter tidal wave

Columnist John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor which takes on the topic of sea level rise.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Teddy and Winston eager for Santa to visit Village of Fenney

Teddy and Winston are eager for Santa Claus to pay them a visit at their home in the Village of Fenney. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,024FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,765FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.3 ° F
63 °
60 °
45 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment