Home Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.

Volunteers with Seniors Vs. Crime are keeping their eyes open and already are in training so they’ll be able to help Villagers and area residents spot the potential onslaught of scams related to the vaccines.

Along those lines, residents are being advised of several ways to avoid COVID-19 scammers, which include:

  • You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.
  • You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.
  • You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.
  • No one from a vaccine distribution site or healthcare payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.
  • Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.
  • If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, that’s a scam. Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Meanwhile, four more local deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday as the virus continues to sweep across the Sunshine State and the tri-county area.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and the fourth one was a resident of Marion County. That brought the death toll in the tri-county area to 775.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,083,326 cases – an increase of 9,592 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,065,476 are residents. A total of 58,469 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,967 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,716 deaths and 57,210 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 29 for a total of 1,485;
  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 1,870;
  • Summerfield up 12 for a total of 692;
  • Lady Lake up 9 for a total of 570;
  • Belleview up 7 for a total of 559;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 276; and
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 564.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 29,728 – increase of 280
  • Deaths: 775
  • Hospitalizations: 2,447

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,844 – increase of 42
  • Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 341
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,358), Coleman (725), Wildwood (564), Bushnell (465) and Oxford (188).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,638 – increase of 114
  • Deaths: 265
  • Hospitalizations: 899
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,091), Leesburg (1,870), Tavares (971), Eustis (953) and Mount Dora (891). The Villages also is reporting 69 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,246 – increase of 124
  • Deaths: 409
  • Hospitalizations: 1,207
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (10,941), Summerfield (692), Dunnellon (564), Belleview (559) and Citra (250). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
News

Fruitland Park to consider replacing fire department with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a controversial move on Thursday night that would shut down the city’s fire department.
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after baseball bat incident at Belleview mobile home park

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a mobile home dweller claimed he tried to hit him with a baseball bat outside his residence.
News

Teddy and Winston eager for Santa to visit Village of Fenney

Teddy and Winston are eager for Santa Claus to pay them a visit at their home in the Village of Fenney. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
