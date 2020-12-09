Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.

Volunteers with Seniors Vs. Crime are keeping their eyes open and already are in training so they’ll be able to help Villagers and area residents spot the potential onslaught of scams related to the vaccines.

Along those lines, residents are being advised of several ways to avoid COVID-19 scammers, which include:

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or healthcare payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your healthcare provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, that’s a scam. Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Meanwhile, four more local deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday as the virus continues to sweep across the Sunshine State and the tri-county area.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and the fourth one was a resident of Marion County. That brought the death toll in the tri-county area to 775.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,083,326 cases – an increase of 9,592 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,065,476 are residents. A total of 58,469 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,967 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,716 deaths and 57,210 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 29 for a total of 1,485;

Leesburg up 18 for a total of 1,870;

Summerfield up 12 for a total of 692;

Lady Lake up 9 for a total of 570;

Belleview up 7 for a total of 559;

Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 276; and

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 564.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 29,728 – increase of 280

Deaths: 775

Hospitalizations: 2,447

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,844 – increase of 42

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 341

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,358), Coleman (725), Wildwood (564), Bushnell (465) and Oxford (188).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 11,638 – increase of 114

Deaths: 265

Hospitalizations: 899

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,091), Leesburg (1,870), Tavares (971), Eustis (953) and Mount Dora (891). The Villages also is reporting 69 cases.

MARION COUNTY