Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

Larry D. Croom

Isaac Gonzalez

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.

A Lady Lake Police sergeant stopped a gray Honda passenger car early Friday morning and spoke with the driver, 28-year-old Isaac Gonzalez, who had two active Lake County warrants. The sergeant verified that the vehicle was registered to a Villages resident and discovered multiple keys inside the car. The keys all had white tags on them that contained the year, make and color and what was later identified as the registered owner’s last name, the report states.

After being read his rights, Gonzalez admitted to stealing the keys from a body shop in Lady Lake. He said he sustained the cuts while hopping a fence to the business, the report says. Police were aware of multiple burglaries at Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, which included one last month where a teenager was arrested after breaking into a vehicle left overnight at the business.

Officers responded to the body shop and discovered broken glass on three rear doors of the business. An officer also made contact with one of the registered owners of a key that was recovered inside the Honda and she confirmed that her vehicle, a 2012 brown Kia, was at the collision center for repairs, the report says.

Gonzalez, who lives at 2623 Berdetta Trail in Leesburg, was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail, where he was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied structure, knowingly driving while license suspended and failure to appear on a past charge of grand theft. He was being held on $7,500 bond and is due in court Dec. 28 at 8 a.m., jail records show.

News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
News

Fruitland Park to consider replacing fire department with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a controversial move on Thursday night that would shut down the city’s fire department.
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after baseball bat incident at Belleview mobile home park

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a mobile home dweller claimed he tried to hit him with a baseball bat outside his residence.
News

Teddy and Winston eager for Santa to visit Village of Fenney

Teddy and Winston are eager for Santa Claus to pay them a visit at their home in the Village of Fenney. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
