COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

David Towns

More than a decade ago, deputies for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office started to discover that some of the service calls they made were to families and individuals who were suffering food shortages.

In order to help these families, the sheriff’s office started an emergency food bank so that deputies and victim/witness advocates could get immediate aid to families experiencing food shortages. Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper has administered the program for the past 15 years.

Theresa Cooper, community outreach coordinator for The Villages District of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, shows the donations for the emergency food bank located at the sheriff’s annex.

“We try and keep non-perishable food in stock so that when our personnel find a family in need they can get food to them immediately,” she said.

The need is year-round but the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown has drained the supply of food, as the need is much greater this year. One Villager donated $500 in non-perishable supplies recently and he has helped out during the year, but more food is needed, she said.

Cooper can be reached at (352) 689-4604 and donations can be delivered at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Fruitland Park to consider replacing fire department with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a controversial move on Thursday night that would shut down the city’s fire department.
Summerfield man jailed after baseball bat incident at Belleview mobile home park

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a mobile home dweller claimed he tried to hit him with a baseball bat outside his residence.
Teddy and Winston eager for Santa to visit Village of Fenney

Teddy and Winston are eager for Santa Claus to pay them a visit at their home in the Village of Fenney. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Fruitland Park to consider settling lawsuit against owner of defunct BBQ eatery

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a proposal Thursday night to settle a lawsuit against the owner of a shuttered barbecue restaurant.
