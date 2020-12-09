COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

More than a decade ago, deputies for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office started to discover that some of the service calls they made were to families and individuals who were suffering food shortages.

In order to help these families, the sheriff’s office started an emergency food bank so that deputies and victim/witness advocates could get immediate aid to families experiencing food shortages. Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper has administered the program for the past 15 years.

“We try and keep non-perishable food in stock so that when our personnel find a family in need they can get food to them immediately,” she said.

The need is year-round but the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown has drained the supply of food, as the need is much greater this year. One Villager donated $500 in non-perishable supplies recently and he has helped out during the year, but more food is needed, she said.

Cooper can be reached at (352) 689-4604 and donations can be delivered at the sheriff’s annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.