Wednesday, December 9, 2020
61.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Marv Balousek

A roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Morse Boulevard was built too high, residents of Continental Country Club told Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night.

The result is that a wall built to block noise and dirt for residents is too low and ineffective.

“I live near this wall and I can hear the noise, I can smell the dirt and I can see the speeding trucks,” said Bob Finnecy.

Mike Roberts, the country club’s general manager, said the wall was built several years ago when the county announced plans to expand the road, then known as County Road 468, to four lanes. Now, he said the roundabout is two feet above the wall.

This photo was taken from the base of the privacy wall next to Warm Springs Avenue.

Residents said they were told the roundabout was built at its height due to Duke Energy transmission lines underneath. But they said a Duke Energy spokesman said the lines did not require the road to be that high.

“We have a very serious concern about the roundabout and it seems we get the run-around with the county,” said Tom Bartsch, president of the homeowners association.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said residents were offered input when engineering plans for the road were considered in 2014. But local funds paid for construction, so the county was not subject to procedural requirements when state or federal funds are involved.

Commissioner Garry Breeden and other commissioners asked Arnold to research ways that the county could help residents improve the screening from roundabout traffic.

Besides raising the wall height, Breeden said, vegetation also could play a role.

Arnold said he will provide options, but warned that the county does not want to set a precedent that any residents living along a road could seek county help for buffering. He said The Villages provides buffering along its roads.

Residents also said traffic signals are needed at the country club’s back entrance near the roundabout. They said heavy traffic makes it difficult to turn left on Warm Springs Avenue.

But Arnold said residents can turn right and circle the roundabout to head north. He said the traffic volume probably would not justify signals.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
News

Successor named to powerful Villages board after Citizens CEO steps down

A successor has been named to a seat on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the CEO of Citizens First Bank.
Read more
Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park to consider replacing fire department with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a controversial move on Thursday night that would shut down the city’s fire department.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The millimeter tidal wave

Columnist John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor which takes on the topic of sea level rise.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,024FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,765FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.3 ° F
63 °
60 °
45 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment