Successor named to powerful Villages board after Citizens CEO steps down

A successor has been named to a seat on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the CEO of Citizens First Bank.

Steve Kurtz announced last month that he will be retiring from the bank in The Villages by the end of the year. He also announced he was stepping down from his seat on the VCCDD board.

VCCDD Supervisor Robert Chandler IV at Wednesday’s board meeting nominated Robert “Bobby” Hoopfer of The Villages Commercial Property Management to succeed Kurtz. The nomination was unanimously approved by the board.

Hoopfer, 58, is a resident of Oxford. His son, Mike Hoopfer, is finance and IT director at Commercial Property Management and serves as a supervisor in Community Development District 13. His other son, Matt Hoopfer, is operations manager at Commercial Property Management and previously served on the Brownwood Community Development District board.

Other VCCDD supervisors are

• Robert Chandler IV, The Villages Director of Development. He also serves as the Developer’s representatives on the Amenity Authority Committee.

• Kelly Flores, who works for The Villages Technology Solutions Group, which is owned and operated by Dale Borrowman. Flores accepted the chairman’s gavel last month from Kurtz, who had been serving in that role.

• Peter Evans, corporate CPA of The Holding Company of The Villages.

• Villager Doug Tharp, a former president of The VHA.