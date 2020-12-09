Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad executed a narcotic search warrant at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

The search warrant was the result of a month-long operation in reference to numerous complaints of suspicious activity occurring at the residence. The suspicious activity appeared to be associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Taken into custody were Anthony Louis Malara and his daughter, 46-year-old Tara Malara.

Detectives found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including used hypodermic syringes that were located throughout the residence, several digital scales and numerous baggies for packaging. They also found multiple controlled prescription medications that were not prescribed to the occupants of the residence, a small quantity of methamphetamine and more than 10 grams of heroin.

Tara Malara is facing numerous charges related to the possession and trafficking of drugs. She was being held on $52,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Her father is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He is free after posting $3,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Tara Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs.

A silver Jaguar sought in November after a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist had been linked to the Malara home. The man at the wheel of the Jaguar claimed he had been “sleep driving” when he hit the Village of Fenney bicyclist.

In 2017, Tara Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later. Tara Malara was on probation at the time.