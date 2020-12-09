Wednesday, December 9, 2020
61.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Meta Minton

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad executed a narcotic search warrant at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook.

The search warrant was the result of a month-long operation in reference to numerous complaints of suspicious activity occurring at the residence. The suspicious activity appeared to be associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Tara Malara

Anthony Malara

Taken into custody were Anthony Louis Malara and his daughter, 46-year-old Tara Malara.

Detectives found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including used hypodermic syringes that were located throughout the residence, several digital scales and numerous baggies for packaging. They also found multiple controlled prescription medications that were not prescribed to the occupants of the residence, a small quantity of methamphetamine and more than 10 grams of heroin.

Tara Malara is facing numerous charges related to the possession and trafficking of drugs. She was being held on $52,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Her father is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He is free after posting $3,000 bond.

Earlier this year, Tara Malara was arrested on the suspicion she was selling drugs.

A silver Jaguar sought in November after a hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist had been linked to the Malara home. The man at the wheel of the Jaguar claimed he had been “sleep driving” when he hit the Village of Fenney bicyclist.

In 2017, Tara Malara was at the wheel of her parents’ Buick when it hit 79-year-old Richard Bolender’s golf cart in the Village of Glenbrook. He died a week later. Tara Malara was on probation at the time.

Related Articles

News

Successor named to powerful Villages board after Citizens CEO steps down

A successor has been named to a seat on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the CEO of Citizens First Bank.
Read more
Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
News

COVID-19 and economic struggles putting strain on sheriff’s emergency food bank

COVID-19 and economic struggles have been putting a strain on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office's emergency food bank. We have details on how you can help those most in need.
Read more
News

Fruitland Park to consider replacing fire department with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners will consider a controversial move on Thursday night that would shut down the city’s fire department.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after baseball bat incident at Belleview mobile home park

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a mobile home dweller claimed he tried to hit him with a baseball bat outside his residence.
Read more
News

Teddy and Winston eager for Santa to visit Village of Fenney

Teddy and Winston are eager for Santa Claus to pay them a visit at their home in the Village of Fenney. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Successor named to powerful Villages board after Citizens CEO steps down

A successor has been named to a seat on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the CEO of Citizens First Bank.
Read more
Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The millimeter tidal wave

Columnist John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor which takes on the topic of sea level rise.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
News

Successor named to powerful Villages board after Citizens CEO steps down

A successor has been named to a seat on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by the departure of the CEO of Citizens First Bank.
Read more
Health

Area residents warned of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams as new cases mount

COVID-19 cases are showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and with vaccines expected to come soon, local residents are being warned of potential scams they may face.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after baseball bat incident at Belleview mobile home park

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after a mobile home dweller claimed he tried to hit him with a baseball bat outside his residence.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,024FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,765FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.3 ° F
63 °
60 °
45 %
1.6mph
1 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
67 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment