Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

To the Editor:

The newly built Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages is a JOKE.

First, there is inadequate parking for the number of people that are trying to get mail and mail packages. People are parking in the middle of the road and not moving. Second, there are two alcoves that are dark and hidden. Anyone can hide in them and attack a person, flee on the major adjacent highway. Long before anyone would know. Third, it is very dark, there are lights in the ceiling but are not turned on. Fourth, the Post Office is so very small, smaller then it was before. There is always a line waiting just to enter the Post Office.

The entire design of this Post Office is not senior friendly. In fact it is a very dangerous. In the two weeks it has been open I have already seen one vehicle accident and several unfriendly hand gestures. I would beg for them to make the necessary improvement soon. It is only going to get worse.

Ann Bergandi

Village of Silver Lake