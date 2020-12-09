Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Tristram S. Ruffalo

Staff Report

Tristam F. Ruffalo

Tristram S. Ruffalo, age 88, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully in the early hours on Sunday, December 6th with his wife and daughter by his side.  Tris was born in Racine, Wisconsin on June 6, 1932, son of the late George and Susan (nee Ricchio) Ruffalo.

Tris attended Lakeside School and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1950. He was a proud member of the US Navy serving in the Pacific on the aircraft carrier USS WASP during the Korean War.  He was united in marriage to Barbara Larson at the Naval Chapel in Alameda, California on November 22, 1955, and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Tris retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment with AT&T.  He was an avid member of the Roma Lodge and belonged to St. Paul the Apostle prior to moving to Florida.  He played basketball and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed golfing his entire adult life.

Tris will be deeply missed by his loving wife Barbara and his three children, son Mark Ruffalo of Sarasota, Florida, daughter Lyn Ruffalo Nicholson of Walnut Creek, California, son Tris Ruffalo (Pam) of Plymouth, Wisconsin. Two granddaughters, Brianna Nicholson of Concord, California and Kendra Ruffalo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  Tris is the older brother of Ronald Ruffalo (Mary) of Racine, Wisconsin, Gregory Ruffalo (Marge) of Alta Loma, California, and his cherished sister Maureen Ruffalo of Racine, Wisconsin, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Delores (Loli) Larson of The Villages, Florida.  He also leaves behind his many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives along with many friends in Racine and The Villages in Florida from whom his kindness and sense of humor will be truly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 8:30 am, located at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL. Private burial will be at the Florida National Cemetery for Veterans.

