4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Four more Marion County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 30,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.

That marked an increase of 387 cases in the tri-county area over a 24-hour period. There also have been 779 deaths and 387 people hospitalized across the local area. No specific information about the Marion County fatalities was available Thursday.

A total of 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 35 for a total of 1,520;

Leesburg up 32 for a total of 1,902;

Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 588;

Summerfield up 13 for a total of 705;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 569;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 280;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 190; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 64.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 3,893 – increase of 49

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 343

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,393), Coleman (726), Wildwood (569), Bushnell (468) and Oxford (190).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 11,798 – increase of 160

Deaths: 265

Hospitalizations: 901

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,134), Leesburg (1,902), Tavares (976), Eustis (964) and Mount Dora (904). The Villages also is reporting 69 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 14,424 – increase of 178

Deaths: 413

Hospitalizations: 1,209

Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,084), Summerfield (705), Dunnellon (570), Belleview (559) and Citra (255). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,094,697 cases – an increase of 11,371 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,076,547 are residents. A total of 58,752 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,997 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,851 deaths and 57,468 people have been hospitalized.