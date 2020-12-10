Thursday, December 10, 2020
68.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Larry D. Croom

Four more Marion County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 30,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.

That marked an increase of 387 cases in the tri-county area over a 24-hour period. There also have been 779 deaths and 387 people hospitalized across the local area. No specific information about the Marion County fatalities was available Thursday.

A total of 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 35 for a total of 1,520;
  • Leesburg up 32 for a total of 1,902;
  • Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 588;
  • Summerfield up 13 for a total of 705;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 569;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 280;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 190; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 64.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,893 – increase of 49
  • Deaths: 101
  • Hospitalizations: 343
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,393), Coleman (726), Wildwood (569), Bushnell (468) and Oxford (190).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,798 – increase of 160
  • Deaths: 265
  • Hospitalizations: 901
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,134), Leesburg (1,902), Tavares (976), Eustis (964) and Mount Dora (904). The Villages also is reporting 69 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,424 – increase of 178
  • Deaths: 413
  • Hospitalizations: 1,209
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (11,084), Summerfield (705), Dunnellon (570), Belleview (559) and Citra (255). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,094,697 cases – an increase of 11,371 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,076,547 are residents. A total of 58,752 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 25,997 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,851 deaths and 57,468 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Sumter commissioner opposes new members’ desire to change meeting time

A Sumter County commissioner opposed a move to change the board's meeting time. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after attack on lady friend at busy intersection

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday – three days after he was reported for battering his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection.
Read more
News

MacArthur looking sharp as he waits for Santa at Lakeside Landings

MacArthur is dressed up and waiting for Santa Claus at Lakeside Landings. Send a holiday photo of your pet to [email protected]
Read more
News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sumter commissioner opposes new members’ desire to change meeting time

A Sumter County commissioner opposed a move to change the board's meeting time. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do the Democrats want a monarchy?

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that Democrats could be eyeing the establishment of a de-facto monarchy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Four more Marion County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 30,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioner opposes new members’ desire to change meeting time

A Sumter County commissioner opposed a move to change the board's meeting time. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do the Democrats want a monarchy?

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that Democrats could be eyeing the establishment of a de-facto monarchy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

GOP needs to defend election

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Wisconsin argues the GOP must stand up for the election and call out Trump’s anti-democratic assault on elections officials and the integrity of the system.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away crossword puzzle after eliminating TV guide

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes her frustration after The Villages Daily Sun took away the extra crossword puzzle after eliminating the TV guide earlier this year. What next?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after attack on lady friend at busy intersection

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday – three days after he was reported for battering his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,048FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
68.2 ° F
70 °
66 °
52 %
0.7mph
1 %
Fri
69 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment