Thursday, December 10, 2020
61.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Barbara Jean Fernandez

Staff Report

Barbara Jean Fernandez

Former Miss Kauai 1950, Barbara Jean Flores Fernandez, affectionately known as BJ, died at the age of 90 from leukemia, on December 5, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. She will be buried in Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii, where her loving grandparents, mother and relatives are laid to rest.

Barbara Jean was born on October 18, 1930 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Adelaide Souza Flores and John Flores. She was their only child.

At the age of 11, Barbara Jean woke up to bombs dropping near her neighborhood at Pearl Harbor.  Neighbors grabbed the children and evacuated into the mountains for a week. Due to the war, she was sent on a convoy ship crisscrossing the Pacific to California in search of her father.  With little money she managed after several days to locate family.  From there she was sent to various homes for girls before returning to Oahu several years later.  She was crowned Carnival Queen during her senior year where she graduated from Farrington High School in Kalihi, Oahu.

At age 18, she started working in the ballroom dancing circuit in Waikiki and also performing shows both singing and dancing for the United Service Organizations (USO). She was also involved in the first professional theatre group in Honolulu. She was runner-up for Miss Waikiki in 1948 and two years later was crowned Miss Kauai 1950. At age 21, she was promoted to ballroom instructor at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel where she would meet a prominent family who helped her have a life-saving surgery.

At age 22, Barbara Jean was contacted by a renowned California surgeon who had been advised of her congenital heart defect.  He had heard she was working three jobs to save money necessary for heart surgery.  He said she never would be able to save enough money on her own, so he offered to perform her surgery pro bono, provided she could fly to California and have family and friends donate blood and plasma.  She always said how grateful she was to her heart surgeon, the family who championed her, and her dancing, for saving her life.

Barbara Jean was a devoted officer’s wife for over 25 years, relocating to various air bases every 2-4 years across the country, establishing new households, schools, and support organizations for military wives.  She taught Hula and Tahitian to neighborhood girls and, was a lead performer for the Hawaiian State Society in Washington DC from 1965-1968.

She is survived by her three children (and their spouses) Greg (Kit), Terri (Jim) and Stephen (Michelle), four granddaughters, Heather (Dan), Samantha, Kayla (Dylan), Rachael, and one great granddaughter, Olivia. She is also survived by relatives in Hawaii and California, as well as life time friends.

She is predeceased in death by her parents, John and Adelaide Flores.

Barbara Jean was a true survivor, a wonderful mother, loving wife and loyal friend. She also wrote her autobiography for her children titled “Talk Story”, which details her life from birth through midlife.  The family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, your local Hospice, or the Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast.  Her ashes shall be blessed and laid to rest on Kauai, the island of her heart and soul.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Vincent J. Riccio, Jr.

Vincent Riccio then was a purchasing agent for the Youville and Cardinal Cushing General Hospitals before retiring in Foxborough, MA and The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Tristram S. Ruffalo

Tris Ruffalo retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment with AT&T. He played basketball and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed golfing his entire adult life.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Alan Schonewolf

Coach Michael Alan “Schoney” Schonewolf was a high school and college football coach for 35 years before retiring to The Villages in 2015. He worked part time for The Villages Recreational Department.
Read more
Obituaries

Roger William Klosterman

Roger Klosterman served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was an active member of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia R. Watt

Patricia Watt enjoyed playing cards as well as bowling, playing tennis and golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Lillian Rose Krouse

Rose Krouse enlisted in the Canadian Armed Services during World War II and was stationed in Washington D.C. where she met her husband Dale, became a U.S. citizen in 1948 and raised her family.
Read more
Obituaries

Lyle Kenton Orr, Jr.

Lyle Orr proudly served in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a Green Beret and Paratrooper.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,046FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.5 ° F
63 °
57.2 °
87 %
0.8mph
1 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment