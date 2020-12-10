Canadian stuck up north due to COVID-19 wins more time for paint job

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday ignored the advice of their attorney and granted more time for a Canadian snowbird to correct the color of her garage door.

Shelagh Wiebe of Thunder Bay, Ontario was reported April 1 to Community Standards for painting her garage door the wrong color at her home in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval. She has exceeded the 60 days granted to her earlier this year to address the problem. She is still stuck in Canada due to travel restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CDD 7’s legal counsel Stephanie Brionez recommended that the board not grant the additional extension and require Wiebe to bring the property into compliance.

“You don’t want to be judge and jury deciding what is a good reason and what is not a good reason. You don’t want to set a precedent,” she said.

A Community Standards representative pointed out that there are painters available to do the job, but said Wiebe wants to be here to oversee the work.

CDD 7 supervisors unanimously agreed to give Wiebe 30 more days to repaint the garage door.

“I think we always want to side with the residents,” said Supervisor Jerry Vicenti.

