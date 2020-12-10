Congressman Webster joins in legal fight in Trump’s election battle

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging four states’ election results, as President Trump continues to claim he won the election.

“Election integrity is a critical component of the American system. The U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures the exclusive authority to determine the manner in which electors are appointed/chosen. State and federal law, not the media, set the timeline for certifying election results and the meeting of electors,” Webster said.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives said that when a state legislature is “under attack” by the executive branch or activist state judges, the legislature “can and should” appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to defend its Constitutional authority.

Webster said he is supporting the suit brought by the Texas attorney general demanding election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be invalidate. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is also backing the effort.

“As I said last month, President Trump has the right to take legal action and request recounts to ensure every and only legally cast ballots are counted. Twenty years ago, the news media projected the wrong winner in Florida, and it was about a month before official results of the 2000 Presidential Election were known. Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our republic and it is always right to fight to uphold the Constitution when a serious question arises,” Webster said.