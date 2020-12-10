Daily Sun took away crossword puzzle after eliminating TV guide

To the Editor:

My husband and I look forward to Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun. We enjoy relaxing with the two crosswords in the paper and sudoku. With COVID running amok these puzzles keep us sharp. First we lost the TV guide and now the extra puzzle on the last page of Lifestyle. I have seen letters to the editor on this subject and never received any answers. I am tired of getting things taken away from us. I did call the paper and complained and was given a poo-poo excuse. Please bring back our puzzles.

Deborah Pawlicki

Village of Santiago