Thursday, December 10, 2020
70.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

GOP needs to defend election

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The attempt by President Donald Trump and his allies to discredit elections in battleground states poses a threat to our democracy.
President Trump called Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an “enemy of the people” for simply carrying out his duties as Georgia’s election chief. This term was too extreme even for former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who feared it could lead to political violence.
And to maintain fealty to Trump, Georgia GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, without evidence or even specific allegations, called on Raffensperger to resign. Not surprisingly, Raffensperger and his wife have received death threats.
In her dismissal of ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell’s lawsuit in Michigan, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker concluded:
“(T)his lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek – as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court – and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.”
By claiming that any election loss for him would be fraudulent, joking about killing journalists, firing inspectors general, etc., Trump has acted to sow mistrust in our democratic institutions, rather than working to strengthen them. In its 2018 report, Democracy in Retreat, the democracy watchdog organization Freedom House warned:
“Trump has assailed essential institutions and traditions including the separation of powers, a free press, an independent judiciary, the impartial delivery of justice, safeguards against corruption, and most disturbingly, the legitimacy of elections.”
A letter, signed by more than 100 GOP former national security officials, calls on “Republican leaders…to publicly demand that President Trump cease his anti-democratic assault on the integrity of the presidential election.” Their statement concludes: “President Trump’s continued efforts to cast doubt on the validity of the election and to interfere in state electoral processes undermine our democracy and risk long-term damage to our institutions.”
It’s crucial for Republican members of our nation’s congressional delegations and state legislatures to step forward and defend the integrity of the 2020 election.

Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wis.

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away crossword puzzle after eliminating TV guide

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes her frustration after The Villages Daily Sun took away the extra crossword puzzle after eliminating the TV guide earlier this year. What next?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump vs. COVID-19

A Village of St. Charles resident has a little fun with previous predictions he made about President Trump and COVID-19. He also offers an update on his predictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is The Villages Daily Sun cutting back on puzzles?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if The Villages Daily Sun is cutting back on puzzles.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

GOP needs to defend election

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Wisconsin argues the GOP must stand up for the election and call out Trump’s anti-democratic assault on elections officials and the integrity of the system.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

GOP needs to defend election

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Wisconsin argues the GOP must stand up for the election and call out Trump’s anti-democratic assault on elections officials and the integrity of the system.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away crossword puzzle after eliminating TV guide

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes her frustration after The Villages Daily Sun took away the extra crossword puzzle after eliminating the TV guide earlier this year. What next?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,046FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,763FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
70.6 ° F
72 °
69.8 °
52 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
70 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment