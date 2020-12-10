Jimmie “Jim” Arnold of The Villages FL passed peacefully on December 2nd, 2020.

He was first born of parents Oliver and Marion Arnold in Pontiac, Michigan in August of 1934 who have both preceded him in death. Jim graduated from Pontiac Central High School and served 2 years in the United States Army from April 1957-April 1959. Jim’s career with General Motors, Chevrolet Division, spanned 32 years where he retired in 1992.

Jim is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years, Donna Burns Arnold, whom he married in November of 1958. He also leaves his sister Sandra Christensen (Gary), and his brother Marvin Arnold. He is also survived by his five sons; Russell Arnold of Mansfield TX, Scott Arnold of Carlsbad CA, Steven (Marc) Arnold of Balch Springs TX, Stanley (Leslie) Arnold of Austin TX and Douglas (Paula) Arnold of Rochester Hills MI. Jim also had 6 loving grandchildren; Nicholas Arnold, Alexandra (Luke) Glover, Stacey (Kade) Barta, Sara Arnold, Collin Arnold and Claire Arnold.

Jim was very active in his sons’ lives and his communities as a coach of Little League Baseball and Pop Warner Football teams. He could usually be found tinkering in the garage with his vast array of tools in his spare time. After retirement, Jim and Donna moved to The Villages FL in 1995 and have enjoyed participating in golf and bowling while engaging in many social activities with friends. Jim’s faith was strong as a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in early 2021 to reflect on and celebrate Jim’s life. If you wish to make any contributions in memory of Jim, please consider St. Jude’s Children’s Research, St. Vincent de Paul at St. Timothy Catholic Church or to a charity of your choosing in his name.