Thursday, December 10, 2020
61.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Jimmie “Jim” Arnold

Staff Report

Jimmie “Jim” Arnold

Jimmie “Jim” Arnold of The Villages FL passed peacefully on December 2nd, 2020.

He was first born of parents Oliver and Marion Arnold in Pontiac, Michigan in August of 1934 who have both preceded him in death. Jim graduated from Pontiac Central High School and served 2 years in the United States Army from April 1957-April 1959. Jim’s career with General Motors, Chevrolet Division, spanned 32 years where he retired in 1992.

Jim is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years, Donna Burns Arnold, whom he married in November of 1958. He also leaves his sister Sandra Christensen (Gary), and his brother Marvin Arnold. He is also survived by his five sons; Russell Arnold of Mansfield TX, Scott Arnold of Carlsbad CA, Steven (Marc) Arnold of Balch Springs TX, Stanley (Leslie) Arnold of Austin TX and Douglas (Paula) Arnold of Rochester Hills MI. Jim also had 6 loving grandchildren; Nicholas Arnold, Alexandra (Luke) Glover, Stacey (Kade) Barta, Sara Arnold, Collin Arnold and Claire Arnold.

Jim was very active in his sons’ lives and his communities as a coach of Little League Baseball and Pop Warner Football teams. He could usually be found tinkering in the garage with his vast array of tools in his spare time. After retirement, Jim and Donna moved to The Villages FL in 1995 and have enjoyed participating in golf and bowling while engaging in many social activities with friends. Jim’s faith was strong as a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in early 2021 to reflect on and celebrate Jim’s life. If you wish to make any contributions in memory of Jim, please consider St. Jude’s Children’s Research, St. Vincent de Paul at St. Timothy Catholic Church or to a charity of your choosing in his name.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Joyce Ann (Blan) LaGore

Joyce LaGore moved to The Villages in 2010 after closing her corporate training and consulting firm, LaGore Associates Inc., and returned to Michigan in 2016.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Jean Fernandez

Barbara Jean Fernandez was runner-up for Miss Waikiki in 1948 and two years later was crowned Miss Kauai 1950.
Read more
Obituaries

Vincent J. Riccio, Jr.

Vincent Riccio then was a purchasing agent for the Youville and Cardinal Cushing General Hospitals before retiring in Foxborough, MA and The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Tristram S. Ruffalo

Tris Ruffalo retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment with AT&T. He played basketball and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed golfing his entire adult life.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Alan Schonewolf

Coach Michael Alan “Schoney” Schonewolf was a high school and college football coach for 35 years before retiring to The Villages in 2015. He worked part time for The Villages Recreational Department.
Read more
Obituaries

Roger William Klosterman

Roger Klosterman served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was an active member of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia R. Watt

Patricia Watt enjoyed playing cards as well as bowling, playing tennis and golf.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,046FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.5 ° F
63 °
57.2 °
87 %
0.8mph
1 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment