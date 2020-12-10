Thursday, December 10, 2020
Joyce Ann (Blan) LaGore

Staff Report

Joyce Ann LaGore

Joyce Ann (Blan) LaGore, 76, formerly of Beverly Hills, MI and The Villages, FL, passed away on December 3, 2020. She moved to The Villages in 2010 after closing her corporate training and consulting firm, LaGore Associates Inc., and returned to Michigan in 2016.

Mrs. LaGore was born on December 10, 1943 in Dearborn. She grew up in Dearborn and graduated from Dearborn High School, Henry Ford Community College, Eastern Michigan University and received her Master of Arts Degree from Michigan State University. She was employed at Ford Motor Company and held several collegiate teaching positions before starting her own business in early 1990’s.

Mrs. LaGore is survived by her son Douglas A. LaGore (Sharon) and two beloved grandsons, Gerald D. LaGore and Harrison R. LaGore., as well as her furry grand dog “Berkley”. Additionally, she is survived by her lifelong friend known as her “sister by choice” , Mary Jo Karjala of The Villages, FL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Blan of Huston and Margo LaGore of Fishers, IN and six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Gerald A. LaGore, her parents Garvel and Alma Blan (nee Miller) and her brother Ray Blan.

Memorial donations may be made to Ward Presbyterian Church, Northville, MI or Oakland County Animal Shelter.

Private memorial and interment at White Chapel, Troy, MI.

