Luann Eastwood, age 59, of Fruitland Park, passed away on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 1:00pm Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at Trinity Assembly Of God Church, 200 Urick St. Fruitland Park, FL 34731.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday December 12th, 2020 at Trinity Assembly Of God with Pastor Chuck Padgett of Trinity Assembly Of God, along with Luann’s close friend, Pastor Dawnita Istre officiating. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available for live streaming at www.trinityaog.org under the “sermons” link. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery of Fruitland Park. Arrangements are by Beyers Funeral Home.

Luann was born in Queens, New York to Royce and Anna Locke on February 22, 1961. She went to Wildwood High School. She married Randy Eastwood on January 1st, 1978 at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park. She worked as an administrator for Randall Construction for 40 years. She was very involved in the church as a Sunday School teacher as well as helping in the nursery.

Luann is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randy Eastwood, her children, Randal Eastwood (Tonya), Justin Eastwood (Candice) her sister Lisa Schmidt, her brother Michael Locke, her parents Royce and Anna Locke, her granddaughters Meghan and Maddi Young, Anna Eastwood, and her loyal dog, Emma.

Pallbearers will be Randy Eastwood, Randal Eastwood, Justin Eastwood, Coy Claytor, Doug Cunningham, and Trent Miller.

Guests are encouraged to wear Christmas themed colors instead of black attire, as that is what we believe Luann would want.

Memorials may be given in the form of a donation to the Moffitt Cancer Center in honor of Luann at: give.moffitt.org.