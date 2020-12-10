Thursday, December 10, 2020
61.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Luann Eastwood

Staff Report

Luann Eastwood

Luann Eastwood, age 59, of Fruitland Park, passed away on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 1:00pm Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at Trinity Assembly Of God Church, 200 Urick St. Fruitland Park, FL 34731.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday December 12th, 2020 at Trinity Assembly Of God with Pastor Chuck Padgett of Trinity Assembly Of God, along with Luann’s close friend, Pastor Dawnita Istre officiating. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be available for live streaming at www.trinityaog.org under the “sermons” link. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery of Fruitland Park. Arrangements are by Beyers Funeral Home.

Luann was born in Queens, New York to Royce and Anna Locke on February 22, 1961. She went to Wildwood High School. She married Randy Eastwood on January 1st, 1978 at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park. She worked as an administrator for Randall Construction for 40 years. She was very involved in the church as a Sunday School teacher as well as helping in the nursery.

Luann is survived by her husband of 42 years, Randy Eastwood, her children, Randal Eastwood (Tonya), Justin Eastwood (Candice) her sister Lisa Schmidt, her brother Michael Locke, her parents Royce and Anna Locke, her granddaughters Meghan and Maddi Young, Anna Eastwood, and her loyal dog, Emma.

Pallbearers will be Randy Eastwood, Randal Eastwood, Justin Eastwood, Coy Claytor, Doug Cunningham, and Trent Miller.

Guests are encouraged to wear Christmas themed colors instead of black attire, as that is what we believe Luann would want.

Memorials may be given in the form of a donation to the Moffitt Cancer Center in honor of Luann at: give.moffitt.org.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jimmie “Jim” Arnold

Jim Arnold moved to The Villages FL in 1995 and enjoyed participating in golf and bowling while engaging in many social activities with friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Joyce Ann (Blan) LaGore

Joyce LaGore moved to The Villages in 2010 after closing her corporate training and consulting firm, LaGore Associates Inc., and returned to Michigan in 2016.
Read more
Obituaries

Barbara Jean Fernandez

Barbara Jean Fernandez was runner-up for Miss Waikiki in 1948 and two years later was crowned Miss Kauai 1950.
Read more
Obituaries

Vincent J. Riccio, Jr.

Vincent Riccio then was a purchasing agent for the Youville and Cardinal Cushing General Hospitals before retiring in Foxborough, MA and The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Tristram S. Ruffalo

Tris Ruffalo retired in 1991 after 35 years of employment with AT&T. He played basketball and baseball for many years and thoroughly enjoyed golfing his entire adult life.
Read more
Obituaries

Michael Alan Schonewolf

Coach Michael Alan “Schoney” Schonewolf was a high school and college football coach for 35 years before retiring to The Villages in 2015. He worked part time for The Villages Recreational Department.
Read more
Obituaries

Roger William Klosterman

Roger Klosterman served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was an active member of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Residents voice ‘serious concern’ about construction of roundabout

Residents voiced their displeasure to the Sumter County Commission about the construction of a roundabout.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Terrible situation at new Post Office in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the traffic problems at the new Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Americans are in need of help

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident contends that Americans are hurting and it’s time for politicians in Washington D.C. to throw out a lifeline.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Objectionable commentary in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Marsh Bend resident objects to recent commentary in The Villages Daily Sun. When the newspaper would not print his Letter to the Editor, he turned to Villages-News.com.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

Suspicious activity led to raid and arrests at home in The Villages

Suspicious activity led to a raid at a home in The Villages resulting in the arrest of a 72-year-old Villager and his daughter.
Read more
Crime

Bloodied 28-year-old Leesburg man jailed after caught driving Villager’s vehicle

A scratched-up Leesburg man with a blood-stained shirt was jailed last week after he was caught driving a vehicle that belonged to a Villager.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,046FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.5 ° F
63 °
57.2 °
87 %
0.8mph
1 %
Thu
69 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
74 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment