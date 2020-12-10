Thursday, December 10, 2020
Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Meta Minton

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Greg Madore of the Village of Bradford spoke out on the safety concern Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting at the Everglades Recreation Center.

The area of concern is located .15 miles from the intersection of the multi-modal path and Aiken Way, behind 5034 Sander St.

Villagers are concerned that a golf cart driver could miss this curve and end up in a retention pond between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.

“At night or during inclement weather or reduced visibility conditions at this turn can be extremely difficult to see until someone is into the curve. The area beyond the curve slopes off into a retention pond. To a driver not expecting this curve it can appear the path is continuing straight ahead until you are into the curve. It is only a matter of time before someone misses this curve at night and is injured,” he said.

He predicted a golf cart driver will wind up in the water.

Since the opening of the Chitty Chatty Bridge over State Road 44, golf cart traffic is pouring into the area which means the potential for harm at the worrisome portion of the path grows greater each day, he said.

He pointed out that the path is in a wooded area and is not lit. He also said the multi-modal paths north of State Road 44 have reflectors in the middle of the path and at curves, helping golf cart drivers safely negotiate the potential danger spots.

“These serve to keep carts on the correct side of the path as well as provide a visual indication of a curve. South of 44, none of the multi-modal paths have reflectors or other markings on the curves,” Madore said.

He called on officials to personally check out the situation, preferably after sunset. One woman in the audience invited CDD 13 supervisors to borrow her golf cart to drive the path.

“I recognize that this path was designed and approved by engineers, but I do not feel they took into account the combination of the curve, the site background, the lighting, weather factors like fog and rain and the unfamiliarity of this trail by new residents,” Admore added.

Blair Bean of District Property Management said the first step would be to determine whether this section of trail has been turned over to CDD 13. If so, the issue will need to be considered by the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees infrastructure south of County Road 466.

If the trail is still owned by the Developer, it would be a matter to bring up with Commercial Property Management, Bean said. CDD 13 Supervisor Mike Hoopfer, who works for his father, Bobby Hoopfer, at Commercial Property Management, offered no input at the meeting with regard to the multi-modal path safety issue.

News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
News

Canadian stuck up north due to COVID-19 wins more time for paint job

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday ignored the advice of their attorney and granted more time for a Canadian snowbird to correct the color of her garage door.
News

Congressman Webster joins in legal fight in Trump’s election battle

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging four states’ election results, as President Trump continues to claim he won the election.
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Four more Marion County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 30,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.
News

Sumter commissioner opposes new members’ desire to change meeting time

A Sumter County commissioner opposed a move to change the board's meeting time. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
News

Fruitland Park agrees to settle long-running lawsuit against BBQ eatery owner

Fruitland Park commissioners voted Thursday night to settle the city’s lawsuit against the owner of a defunct barbecue restaurant.
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
