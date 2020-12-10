Vincent J. Riccio, Jr. of Foxborough, MA (formally of Watertown, MA), died on December 7, 2020.

He was 80 years old. Vincent was born on September 7th 1940, the son of the late Vincent J. Sr. and Regina (Iannazzi) Riccio. He was a graduate of the Watertown High School Class of 1959 where he ran indoor, outdoor, and cross country track serving as team captain in his senior year.

Vincent then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country as a Staff Sargent and Crew Chief on K.C.135 refueling planes and B-52 long range bombers while assigned to the Strategic Air Command (SAC) during the Cold War era. He then went onto a lifelong career as a purchasing agent for the Youville and Cardinal Cushing General Hospitals before retiring in Foxborough, MA and The Villages, FL.

Vincent leaves behind his wife Marilyn T. (Lyons) and his three children James V. of Wilmington, Megan T. of Arlington, MA/ Miami, FL, and Melissa T. of Norton. He also leaves behind his three sisters Teresa R. Greco of Revere, Paula F. Danforth of Cotuit, and Mary T. Alberico of Sudbury, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Interment will be at the Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in the name of Vincent J. Riccio, Jr. to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at this address: https://cornerstonehospice.org/the-foundation or Florida Cancer Specialist at www.fcsf.org/ways-to-help/donate/in-lieu-of-flowers/.