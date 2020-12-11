Friday, December 11, 2020
American taxpayers footing the bill for vaccines

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Since none of us know what deal was made between our government and the pharmaceutical industry to implement operation Warp Speed, I am concerned that the American taxpayers have funded most if not all of the cost of developing these vaccines. If that is true, how is it that Pfizer was allowed to sell our vaccines to European countries before every American citizen that wants it gets it?
As I said, I do not know if we did fund the entire endeavor but my suspicion says – I bet we did.  Big Pharma is very good at complaining about the cost of developing new drugs so I think we all paid for this one or it never would have happened so quickly.
Even if all the taxpayers did was pay – up front – for hundreds of millions of doses wouldn’t that constitute funding the development. Something stinks here that makes me crazy that taxpayers funded the entire operation and Pfizer sells the vaccine to Europe at a huge profit on top of getting paid up front for all their cost with no risk!
I really hope this is not the case but I cannot stop thinking we got duped yet again by big Pharma.
It is still a wonderful accomplishment – I just want to know how much did they risk to make these huge profits? My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

