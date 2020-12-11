Armed driver with five pounds of weed and $2,000 nabbed in Sumter County

An armed driver with $2,000 in cash and five pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags was nabbed in Sumter County.

Jordan Ryan Carrier, 34, of Wesley Chapel, had been at the wheel of a gray 2020 Dodge Durango at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when he exited Interstate 75 and failed to stop at the bottom of the ramp that merges with County Road 48, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When a trooper approached the vehicle during a subsequent traffic stop in front of the Burger King in Bushnell, he immediately noticed “a strong odor of marijuana.” Carrier was unable to provide the registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle, which he said had been rented by his cousin. During a pat down for weapons, $2,000 in cash and rolling papers were found in his pocket.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the Dodge Durango, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A loaded gun was found wedged in between the driver’s seat and center console. A check revealed that Carrier’s concealed weapons permit was suspended. Also in the center console were six packages of California-sourced marijuana. In the trunk of the vehicle was a black plastic bag tied off at the top. It contained five vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing one pound each.

Carrier was arrested on felony weapons charges and felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $18,000 bond.