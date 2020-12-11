Bengal Cats bring a little bit of heaven to home in Village of Rio Grande

Kalani and Atlas have been keeping warm in the Village of Rio Grande during the recent cold spell.

They are one-year-old littermate Bengal Cats. The name Kalani is Hawaiian for “of the heavens” and Atlas is “the God that held up the heavens.”

The cats live with Bob and Teri Werner.

“Atlas does a really good job of taking car of his little sister. They are over the top active and they both do a good job of filling our home with both love and adventure,” Teri Warner said.

We want to see photos of your dogs, cats and other pets who are celebrating the holidays. Send your photos to [email protected]. Be sure to tell us a little something about you and your pet.