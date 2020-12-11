Friday, December 11, 2020
Home Health

DeSantis lambastes reporter as Florida tops 1.1 million COVID-19 cases

Larry D. Croom

On a day when Florida topped 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 and the tri-county area saw a marked increase in positive results, Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines when he got into an argument with a reporter during a press conference in Tampa.

Gov. Ron DeSantis berated a reporter during a Friday press conference for calling the recent serving of a search warrant at former state data analyst Rebekah Jones’ home a raid.

The governor held the press conference Friday at the Tampa Firefighters Museum and was joined by his wife, Casey. After talking briefly about his vaccine plan for the Sunshine State, he took questions and quickly became angry when a reporter asked him about a recent “raid” at the home of former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, whom DeSantis has said has “issues.”

Jones was instrumental in creating the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and has been running an alternate site to the state’s webpage since being fired in May after suggesting there was a conspiracy to falsify COVID-19 data so it would benefit DeSantis’ efforts to reopen business and public places.

Jones posted video of the incident on Twitter earlier this week that showed Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents coming into her home with guns drawn. They were serving a search warrant to seize her computers, smartphones and other electronics as part of a computer hacking investigation after someone sent a text message to 1,750 people calling for them to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead” as a result of COVID-19.

Rebekah Jones

FDLE claims officers traced the message to Jones’ IP address. She has denied that accusation and pointed out that her username and password to log into the emergency management system had been available to the public on a state website.

On Friday, DeSantis, who has held very few press conferences since the presidential election last month, bristled when a reporter referred to the incident at Jones’ home as a “raid.” He said using that word was “editorializing” and then raised his voice while telling the reporter she wasn’t going to “get away” with that.

“These people did their job,” he said. “They’ve been smeared as a ‘Gestapo’ for doing their jobs. They did a search warrant. Why did they do a search warrant on the house? Because her IP was linked to the felony. What were they supposed to do? Just ignore it. Of course not.”

DeSantis said the FDLE officers followed appropriate protocols, which was backed up by video provided by Tallahassee Police officers.

“They were respectful. She was not cooperative,” he said. “It was not a raid. They were serving valid process in accordance with the laws and Constitution of the United States and the state of Florida. They did it with integrity. They did it with honor, and to say it’s a raid is disinformation.”

As the reporter tried to clarify her questions and defend herself, DeSantis told her the press should looked at facts and stop “feeding” narratives.

“I understand why you do it but it’s not supported by facts and so you should be better than that,” he said as he promptly ended the press conference.

Locally, the tri-county area on Friday reported 30,530 cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 415 in a 24-hour period. There have been 782 deaths and 2,465 people hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 3,947 – increase of 54
  • Deaths: 102
  • Hospitalizations: 349

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 11,985 – increase of 187
  • Deaths: 267
  • Hospitalizations: 906

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,598 – increase of 174
  • Deaths: 413
  • Hospitalizations: 1,210

All told, Florida is reporting 1,106,396 cases – an increase of 11,699 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,087,956 are residents. A total of 59,069 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 26,018 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 19,977 deaths and 57,728 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Widower with reverse mortgage walks away from home in The Villages

A widower with a reverse mortgage has apparently walked away from his home in The Villages, leaving his former neighbors with a deteriorating eyesore.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters lauded for volunteering to save cat stuck in tree in Wildwood

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department are being praised for coming to the rescue of a cat that was stranded in a tree in Wildwood.
Read more
News

CDD 1 supervisor advises Villagers to do research on COVID-19 vaccine

A Community Development District 1 supervisor is advising Villagers to do some research on the COVID-19 vaccine before receiving it.
Read more
News

Driver ticketed after three-car crash at busy intersection in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a three-car crash at a busy intersection in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police find intoxicated homeless man laying near major roadway

Lady Lake police found an intoxicated homeless man laying in a major roadway.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who stole tractor near Village of Fenney

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in nabbing a thief who stole a tractor near the Village of Fenney.
Read more
Crime

Armed driver with five pounds of weed and $2,000 nabbed in Sumter County

An armed driver with $2,000 in cash and five pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags was nabbed in Sumter County.
Read more
