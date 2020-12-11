Driver ticketed after three-car crash at busy intersection in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a three-car crash at a busy intersection in The Villages.

The driver had been traveling in the center lane at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard when he abruptly decided to make a left turn, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle struck a vehicle already in the left-turn lane and then he overcorrected and hit another vehicle in the outside lane.

There were no injuries. The driver who caused the accident was ticketed on a charge of failure to maintain a single lane.