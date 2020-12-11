Friday, December 11, 2020
69.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Fruitland Park disbands fire department to contract with Lake County Fire Rescue

Larry D. Croom

Fruitland Park commissioners voted Thursday night to disband the city’s fire department in favor of contracting with Lake County Fire Rescue for emergency services.

The unanimous vote, which wasn’t a surprise following a contentious November meeting, means that Lake County Fire Rescue will provide service to the original portion of the city. That contract wouldn’t affect fire protection in The Villages portion of the city, as that is provided by The Villages Public Safety Department.

Fruitland Park commissioners voted Thursday night to contract with Lake County Fire Rescue for emergency services beginning Jan. 1. The decision means the city’s current fire department will be disbanded and Lake County Fire Rescue will purchase its equipment in installments to be paid over a two-year period.

Unlike in past meetings where emotions have run high when the fire department’s future has been at stake, only a handful of residents spoke in favor of keeping the department. Fire Chief Donald Gilpin had released a PowerPoint presentation earlier this week showing the reasons he believed the department should remain at the local level, but he didn’t speak during the relatively short hearing.

After the meeting, a visibly upset Gilpin said he asked if he would be allowed to give the presentation but didn’t receive an answer back before the meeting. Despite several people speaking, including at least one firefighter, Gilpin never approached the microphone after Mayor Chris Cheshire opened the floor for public comment.

The ongoing issue of having Lake County Fire Rescue replace the city’s current fire department last came to a head on Nov. 12 when commissioners instructed City Manager Gary La Venia to explore the possibility. The decision came after La Venia presented commissioners with an email he received in October from Lake County Deputy Manager John Molenda that said Lake County Fire Rescue often was being called upon to cover the original portion of the city when it’s fire department goes “out of service.”

Molenda said Fruitland Park’s Station 56 was out of service 61 times in the first seven months of this year. He said there were more out of service days in the first five months of this year than in all of 2019, when there was an average of 3.7 times per month as opposed to the current eight times per month.

At that meeting, Gilpin said many of the out-of-service calls involved mandatory training days, which takes the city’s only staffed engine out of service, as well as some instances for equipment maintenance. But he said he wasn’t sure how many of the 61 out of service instances were because of training versus a lack of staffing – a response that angered Mayor Chris Cheshire, who chastised Gilpin and said he wished he had been more prepared to answer pertinent questions about his department.

Patrick DeGrave

That November meeting also saw Gilpin and Commissioner Patrick DeGrave, who spent 39 years in local government in Wisconsin and Illinois and made the motion to contract with Lake County Fire Rescue, tangle over various questions about the fire department. DeGrave said it always seemed to become an emotional issue when the fire department is discussed – a similar discussion erupted during a meeting in January and in October 2019 – and pointed out that the issue has been on the table for the two years he’s been in office.

After a long discussion, DeGrave said the issue had been talked about enough and contracting with Lake County to provide services would be a much better deal, both financially and in the coverage provided. Commissioner John Mobilian, who seconded DeGrave’s motion Thursday night, agreed, adding that it came down to finances for him and the fact that the city can’t afford to fund its own fire department as it continues to grow.

Under the new agreement, Lake County Fire Rescue would begin servicing the original part of the city on Jan. 1. But a provision exists to enlist that agency’s services earlier, presumably if there are issues with continuing to staff the current department until it is officially disbanded.

The agreement calls for the city to pay the county $645,246 for providing the services through Sept. 30, 2021. Payments will be made in equal monthly installments of $71,694 on or before the 15th of each month. Those payments will come from the fire assessment fees that are being paid by Fruitland Park residents.

The agreement also calls for the city to continue maintaining its fire station that is located next to City Hall on Berckman Street. A Lake EMS unit will continue to work out of the firehouse and the county will purchase a variety of equipment from the city in installments of $50,825 over two years. That includes a 2005 Pierce Contender engine, a 2000 ALF Freightliner engine, a 1997 Ford F-350 brush truck and a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, among other things.

The new arrangement also would mean that the residents of the original portion of the city would see their medical services go from basic to advanced life support, as the Lake County Fire Rescue crews will include firefighter/paramedics. The current department provides basic life support, with Lake EMS providing the higher level of service when ambulances arrive at calls.

Related Articles

News

Bengal Cats bring a little bit of heaven to home in Village of Rio Grande

Kalani and Atlas have been keeping warm in the Village of Rio Grande during the recent cold spell. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
News

Canadian stuck up north due to COVID-19 wins more time for paint job

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday ignored the advice of their attorney and granted more time for a Canadian snowbird to correct the color of her garage door.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster joins in legal fight in Trump’s election battle

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging four states’ election results, as President Trump continues to claim he won the election.
Read more
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area hits milestone in number of cases

Four more Marion County residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the tri-county area surpassed 30,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Thursday.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioner opposes new members’ desire to change meeting time

A Sumter County commissioner opposed a move to change the board's meeting time. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Bengal Cats bring a little bit of heaven to home in Village of Rio Grande

Kalani and Atlas have been keeping warm in the Village of Rio Grande during the recent cold spell. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Deck the Halls

Have you decorated for the holidays? Columnist Barry Evans offers some advice about decking the halls.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Fruitland Park disbands fire department to contract with Lake County Fire Rescue

Fruitland Park commissioners voted Thursday night to disband the city’s fire department in favor of contracting with Lake County Fire Rescue for emergency services.
Read more
News

Bengal Cats bring a little bit of heaven to home in Village of Rio Grande

Kalani and Atlas have been keeping warm in the Village of Rio Grande during the recent cold spell. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

American taxpayers footing the bill for vaccines

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Big Pharma managed to stick it to the American taxpayers yet again as they got us to foot the bill for their vaccines.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Good service from a local business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reports he enjoyed great service at a Brownwood business.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after attack on lady friend at busy intersection

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday – three days after he was reported for battering his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,048FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
69.7 ° F
71.6 °
68 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
73 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
76 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment