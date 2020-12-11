Lady Lake police find intoxicated homeless man laying near major roadway

Lady Lake police found an intoxicated homeless man laying in a major roadway.

Officers were called at 1 p.m. Thursday to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Longview Avenue where they found 54-year-old Mark Roberts laying six inches from “a very busy lane of travel,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lake County Fire Rescue and Lake EMS also responded to the scene.

Roberts was “extremely intoxicated” and became “verbally aggressive” toward EMS personnel. Roberts was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

It was the latest in a string of arrests:

• Roberts was arrested last month after an intoxicated outburst at a Publix store in The Villages.

• He was taken into custody in October after a Halloween pumpkin-smashing incident at a woman’s home.

• Roberts was arrested in August after a tirade that began when he was spotted with an open beer at Wawa in Lady Lake.

• In 2015, Roberts had been jailed without bond after violating his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. At the time he was placed on probation, he had been ordered by a judge to complete anger management and stay away from alcohol.