To the Editor:

You don’t plan to have a wreck and you don’t plan to catch COVID when you leave the house. Seatbelts don’t save everyone, but they save some. Masks don’t stop all COVID, but they stop some.

Here are some numbers over a year:

Auto injuries: 4+ million

COVID infections: 15+ million

Deaths:

Cars – 38,800

COVID – 286,000

You are seven times as likely to die from COVID as you are to die from an auto accident.

You are four times as likely to catch COVID as you are to be injured in an auto accident.

Masks won’t save everyone, but they will save some. Even at an assumed 15 percent effectiveness, they would have saved 39,000 lives, more than were killed in auto accidents in 2019. If they are as effective as seatbelts, the number would be 143,000 lives.

Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt, except the life you endanger is more than your own.

William Myers

Village of Rio Grande