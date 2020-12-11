Friday, December 11, 2020
69.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

Staff Report

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve
Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Broad-Winged Hawk On Ternberry Forest Drive

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the Ternberry Forest Drive sign in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. Thanks to Michael Lukacs for sharing!
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Deck the Halls

Have you decorated for the holidays? Columnist Barry Evans offers some advice about decking the halls.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Bengal Cats bring a little bit of heaven to home in Village of Rio Grande

Kalani and Atlas have been keeping warm in the Village of Rio Grande during the recent cold spell. Show off your holiday pet by sending a photo to [email protected]
Read more
News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

American taxpayers footing the bill for vaccines

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Big Pharma managed to stick it to the American taxpayers yet again as they got us to foot the bill for their vaccines.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Good service from a local business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reports he enjoyed great service at a Brownwood business.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after attack on lady friend at busy intersection

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday – three days after he was reported for battering his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,048FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
69.7 ° F
71.6 °
68 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
73 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
76 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment