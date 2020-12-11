Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who stole tractor near Village of Fenney

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in nabbing a thief who stole a tractor near the Village of Fenney.

The Kubota L3901 DT Tractor, similar to the one pictured above, was taken Wednesday, Dec. 9 between the hours of 12:30-6:30 a.m. in the area of Warm Springs Avenue and U.S. 301. Evidence from the scene showed that the bandit likely drove the tractor south on Warm Springs Avenue toward U.S. 301 during that timeframe. Due to heavy traffic that’s typically in that area, detectives are hoping someone saw something that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 5506.