Friday, December 11, 2020
The Villages
Villages firefighters lauded for volunteering to save cat stuck in tree in Wildwood

Larry D. Croom

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department are being praised for coming to the rescue of a cat that was stranded in a tree in Wildwood.

A Wildwood Police officer on Dec. 8 responded to a home on Oak Street, where he found a kitten was stuck in a tree. The officer saw the cat about 75 feet above the ground perched on a weak limb, a police report states.

Villages firefighters from Station 40 off County Road 466 recently responded to Wildwood to save a cat that was perched 75 feet high in a tree.

The residents told the officer the cat had been in the tree for three days and they had attempted with no luck to get help getting it down. They said they tried leaving an extension ladder on the tree but the cat wouldn’t come down. And since temperatures were preparing to drop to near freezing, they were concerned the cat wouldn’t survive another night in the tree.

The officer said an attempt was made to rescue the cat by four people holding a blanket to catch it. He said they were preparing to call it quits when a tower truck from Villages Station 40 showed up to save the day.

The officer pointed out in his report that the firefighters voluntarily came from their station off County Road 466 by The Villages High School.

The firefighters were “barely able” to maneuver their large apparatus onto the property because of tree limbs and power lines. But that didn’t stop the firefighters from making the effort and a short time later, the cat was rescued and back in the arms of its thrilled owner.

