Albert Francis Kaufl, 84, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.

Albert was born in New York, N.Y. on November 23, 1936 to Albert and Margaret Kaufl. Albert served in the U.S. Air Force and was Honorable discharged after 4 years of service. He moved to Florida in 1996 after fully retiring from Verizon in 1995.

Albert is survived by his wife, Ann (O’Connor) Kaufl. A Mass for Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. A private inurnment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery.