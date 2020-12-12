Alfred Francis Melucci, Jr., age 76, died of advanced dementia on November 29, 2020, in The Villages, FL. Fred is survived by his wife, Jean Michele (Sullivan) Melucci, of forty-six years; his sons, Ed, Tom, and Mike; his daughters-in-law, Gina, Jess, and Katie; his grandchildren, Libby, Alex, TJ, Ryan, Connor, and Carter; and his sister, Carol.

Fred was born on March 27, 1944 in Tacoma, WA, to parents, Alfred Francis Melucci, Sr. and Elizabeth Hellen (Hosey) Melucci. He was a loved and dedicated husband and father. He was also a devout Catholic.

Fred found his career when he became a bus driver. He found his calling when he became a school bus driver. Fred always loved kids and being a school bus driver allowed him to mix that love with his passion for taking care of others.

Based on concerns regarding Covid-19, the family has decided to forego a memorial service at this time.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, anyone so inclined should make a donation in Fred’s name to Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages, FL. Information can be found at https://cornerstonehospice.org. The entire staff at Cornerstone provided an incredible level of compassion and care to Fred and the family in his final days. Under their care, Fred’s final days were spent pain-free and surrounded by peace and love.”