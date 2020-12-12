Annual holiday light display at Lady Lake Chamber brings familiar glow

The annual holiday light display at the Lady Lake Chamber is bringing a familiar glow to a city that has seen anything but familiar amidst the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out our video of this year’s display:

As in previous years, the light display did not disappoint. Thousands upon thousands of lights cover every inch of the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce log cabin, which is located at 106 US-441.

Despite some local event cancellations, the tri-county area has still maintained light displays across most of its municipalities. Check back in the coming days for additional holiday light display videos from Villages-News.com!

