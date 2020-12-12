Another customer’s vehicle stolen from Lady Lake repair shop

Another customer’s vehicle was stolen from a Lady Lake repair shop a week after a Villager’s vehicle was snatched from the same location.

A 15-year-old led law enforcement on a 100-mile-per-hour chase Thursday night after stealing a red Toyota Tacoma pickup from Joe Hudson’s Collision Center on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Several windows had been smashed at the auto repair shop and a representative of Joe Hudson’s confirmed the pickup had been stolen from a closed bay, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Three key fobs were also missing.

Fruitland Park police joined in the pursuit of the stolen pickup shortly before midnight on County Road 25 near Spring Lake Road. The driver escaped the city limits and entered Leesburg where its police officers took up the chase on Thomas Avenue. The vehicle crashed and the teen driver fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers chased him down and took him into custody.

The teen, who lives in the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had four active juvenile pickup orders at the time of his arrest. The same teen had been arrested in November after breaking into Joe Hudson’s Collision Center.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old Leesburg man was arrested while driving a Villager’s gray Honda passenger car which had been taken to Joe Hudson’s Collision Center for repair.