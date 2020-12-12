Best buddies in Village of Linden celebrating holidays together

Angus a 14-year-old Teddy Bear dog lives with Tami Gerlach in the Village of Linden.

Angus is best buddies with his neighbor dog, Sammy, a 13-year-old Shih Tzu.

“When they see each other outside when we are walking they are so cute. Angus does a little trot to see Sammy and Sammy does a little gallop to get to Angus,” Tami said.

