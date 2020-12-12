Saturday, December 12, 2020
FHP seeks identity of man killed in fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road

Meta Minton

The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine the identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfied.

The man had been driving eastbound at 10 p.m. Friday on SE Sunset Harbor Road east of SE 115th Avenue when his vehicle struck a utility marker and a metal sign support, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. It went on to hit a wooden utility pole when it caught fire and sustained “severe damage,” the report said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. He has not been positively identified.

News

Widower with reverse mortgage walks away from home in The Villages

A widower with a reverse mortgage has apparently walked away from his home in The Villages, leaving his former neighbors with a deteriorating eyesore.
Health

DeSantis lambastes reporter as Florida tops 1.1 million COVID-19 cases

On a day when Florida topped 1.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 and the tri-county area saw a marked increase in positive results, Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines when he got into an argument with a reporter during a press conference in Tampa.
News

Villages firefighters lauded for volunteering to save cat stuck in tree in Wildwood

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department are being praised for coming to the rescue of a cat that was stranded in a tree in Wildwood.
News

CDD 1 supervisor advises Villagers to do research on COVID-19 vaccine

A Community Development District 1 supervisor is advising Villagers to do some research on the COVID-19 vaccine before receiving it.
News

Driver ticketed after three-car crash at busy intersection in The Villages

A driver was ticketed after a three-car crash at a busy intersection in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Crime

Lady Lake police find intoxicated homeless man laying near major roadway

Lady Lake police found an intoxicated homeless man laying in a major roadway.
Crime

Sumter sheriff seeks help in nabbing bandit who stole tractor near Village of Fenney

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in nabbing a thief who stole a tractor near the Village of Fenney.
News

Health

Snowy Egrets In Territorial Dispute Near Chitty Chatty Preserve

These snowy egrets were in a territorial dispute on a pond beside the Chitty Chatty Preserve in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Deck the Halls

Have you decorated for the holidays? Columnist Barry Evans offers some advice about decking the halls.
Not wearing a mask is just as careless as not wearing a seatbelt

A Village of Rio Grande resident makes the statistical argument for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.
American taxpayers footing the bill for vaccines

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Big Pharma managed to stick it to the American taxpayers yet again as they got us to foot the bill for their vaccines.
Good service from a local business

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident reports he enjoyed great service at a Brownwood business.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in nabbing a thief who stole a tractor near the Village of Fenney.
An armed driver with $2,000 in cash and five pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags was nabbed in Sumter County.
