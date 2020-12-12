FHP seeks identity of man killed in fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road

The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine the identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfied.

The man had been driving eastbound at 10 p.m. Friday on SE Sunset Harbor Road east of SE 115th Avenue when his vehicle struck a utility marker and a metal sign support, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. It went on to hit a wooden utility pole when it caught fire and sustained “severe damage,” the report said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. He has not been positively identified.